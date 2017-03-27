Carver Elementary Celebrating Ten Years

It may not seem like the facility is already a decade old, but Dubuque’s George Washington Carver Elementary School is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. An open house at the school to commemorate the occasion is scheduled for this evening. During the day today, students will participate in a variety of sessions presented by the Keystone Area Education Agency, many of them focusing on science and math. Students will also view a video looking back at Carver’s first ten years. Carver currently houses about 530 students in grade levels ranging from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade. The school was built using revenue generated by the one cent sales tax.