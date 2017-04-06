Cars Enter Rivers in Elkader, East Dubuque

Firefighters in a pair of Tri-State river towns were called upon Wednesday afternoon when vehicles went into the water. Two people were rescued after their truck ran into the Turkey River in Elkader yesterday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at about 2:00 PM. Witnesses say the pickup was submerged on its side. 86-year-old George Balekos of Monona and 54-year-old Valerie Timmerman were both still in the vehicle when it entered the water. Firefighters used boats to reach the pair, who were pulled from the truck and taken to a local hospital. Balekos was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, while Timmerman was released.

Meanwhile, firefighters from East Dubuque were able to recover a car that had rolled into the Mississippi River late in the afternoon. East Dubuque’s police and fire departments were called to a boat ramp leading to the river at about 4:45 PM. An unoccupied car had slipped out of gear and rolled down the ramp into the river. The vehicle floated a short distance downstream before firefighters were able to retrieve it a few minutes before 6:00 PM.