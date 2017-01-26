Carnival Worker Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Underage Girl

A carnival worker will spend five years in prison for sexually abusing a girl at an area county fair. 27-year-old David Pennington, Junior, of South Carolina was recently convicted on a charge of Third-Degree Sexual Abuse. Prosecutors say that Pennington abused a girl younger than 16 while working at the Clayton County Fair last summer. Pennington and the girl were reportedly found alone together in a camper. In addition to the prison term, Pennington has been ordered to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim for five years.