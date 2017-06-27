Carnegie-Stout, County Library Reach New “Holding”Agreement

Residents of Dubuque County will soon have an easier time accessing materials from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library. That’s because of a new agreement between the library and the county’s library district. Starting on Saturday, people who visit the Dubuque County Library in Asbury will be able to put books and DVDs housed at Carnegie-Stout on hold. County library director Michael Wright says that’s been a common request. The requested materials will then be dropped off at the county library in Asbury by a Carnegie-Stout delivery driver, which already makes daily trips to a drop box at the Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee. Users will also be able to return items to the Asbury library. Directors at Carnegie-Stout say they’ll try the new policy out for the rest of the year, then re-evaluate.