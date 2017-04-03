Cards outlast Cubs…Keselowski wins at Martinsville…South Carolina Wins Womens Title

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Randall Grichuk hit a two-run homer and added a game-winning, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win over the defending-champion Chicago Cubs in St. Louis. Willson Contreras tied the game with a three-run blast in the ninth, but the Cubs were unable to win the opener of their first championship defense in 108 years. Carlos Martinez was sharp for the Redbirds, limiting the Cubbies to six hits and no walks while fanning 10 over seven scoreless innings.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) – Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch with 43 laps to go and pulled away for his 23rd Cup victory and first at Martinsville Speedway. Keselowski and Busch swapped the lead several times during a green flag run that began with 64 laps to go. Busch finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

DALLAS (AP) – A’ja Wilson scored 23 points and South Carolina earned its first women’s basketball national championship by whipping Mississippi State, 67-55. South Carolina saw a 14-point, second-half lead cut to 54-50 before Wilson following her blocked shot with a short jumper that started a game-clinching, 12-2 run. It’s the first NCAA title for Dawn Staley, who went to the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia and once as coach of Temple.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) – So Yeon Ryu was able to win the ANA Inspiration after third-round leader Lexi Thompson received a four-stroke penalty for incorrect ball placement, an infraction that occurred in Saturday’s round. Ryu birdied the first playoff hole to take the LPGA’s first major of the season under bizarre circumstances. The 22-year-old Thompson had a three-shot lead and appeared to be cruising to her second major championship when Tour rules officials informed her of the penalty with six holes to play in regulation.

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) – Russell Henley has earned a berth in the Masters with a comeback win in the PGA’s Houston Open. Henley overcame a four-stroke deficit with a 7-under 65 that included 10 birdies. His 20-under total was three shots better than Sung Kang.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth is back home after collapsing in his crease during Saturday’s game against New Jersey. Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall says tests on Neuvirth came back “normal.” The 29-year-old Neuvirth has been dealing with an upper respiratory infection for more than a week.