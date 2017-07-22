Cardinals coach ‘healthy’ … Oher being sued … Gasol, Spurs reach deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The Cardinals are the first NFL team to report to training camp, getting a head start because they play in the Hall of Fame game against Dallas on Aug. 3. The first word out of coach Bruce Arian’s mouth to reporters: “I’m healthy.” The 64-year-old coach survived a cancer scare in the offseason, undergoing surgery in February.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, who faces misdemeanor charges of assaulting an Uber driver, is also being sued. Girma Berkessa says an “extremely intoxicated” Oher pushed him to the ground, kicked him and called him a homophobic slur last April. Oher, the subject of the movie “The Blind Side,” was released by the Carolina Panthers after he failed a physical.

UNDATED (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Pau Gasol has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot Spaniard and the Spurs came to agreement on Friday on a deal that is partially guaranteed for the third season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an official announcement.

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with winger Tomas Tatar on a $21.2 million, four-year contract. The 26-year-old Czech native led Detroit with 25 goals last season and also had 21 assists for 46 points. He has 20-plus goals in each of the past three seasons, and in 345 NHL games, he has 99 goals and 95 assists.

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – Jordan Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait to take his two-shot lead into the third round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale. After a second round that featured high winds and heavy showers, today’s forecast is for more dry conditions and only a mild wind. Spieth is at 6-under 134.