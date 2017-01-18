Dubuque Men Accused in Platteville Car Wash Burglary

Two men from Dubuque have been accused of burglarizing a Platteville car wash, and authorities are looking into whether they were also involved in several car wash burglaries around the Tri-States. Platteville Police officers found 30-year-old Lee Shaffer and 26-year-old Jay Mess at the Eastside Quarters car wash late Tuesday night. The business’ money deposit machine had been heavily damaged, and officers found tools nearby. Shaffer and Mess were both arrested and charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Both men were then taken to the Grant county jail. Tuesday’s incident is just one in a string of burglaries to car washes that have been reported throughout the area. In the past month, car washes in Darlington, Dickeyville, Epworth, Farley, and Peosta have also been targeted. A third man was with Shaffer and Mess when police arrived at the scene. He ran off and remains at large.