Car Fire Leads to Citations, Charge for SW Wisconsin Man

A southwest Wisconsin man faces several citations and charges after his car started on fire. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters were called to a car on fire on State Highway 81 near Argyle shortly after 8:00 Wednesday night. Deputies were eventually also called to the scene, where they arrested 26-year-old Mack Stein of Argyle. He’s was cited for five traffic violations:

– Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle

– Failure to Notify Police of an Accident

– Possession of Marijuana

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Operating While Intoxicated.

Stein was arrested on a charge of Obstructing an Officer and taken to the county jail.