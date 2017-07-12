Cano’s blast leads AL…Jeter teaming with MJ…Men’s quarters at All England

MIAMI (AP) – The American League pulled out a 2-1 victory over the National League last night on Robinson Cano’s home run off Wade Davis leading off the 10th inning. National League catcher Yadier Molina tied it with a sixth-inning blast, one inning after Miguel Sano hit an RBI single. It’s the fifth straight win for the Junior Circuit, which ties the all-time series at 43 wins apiece with two ties.

MIAMI (AP) – Derek Jeter now has Michael Jordan on his team as the former New York Yankees shortstop tries to win a bid for the Miami Marlins. The NBA Hall of Famer’s commitment to Jeter’s bidding group has been confirmed by Jordan’s spokeswoman and comes a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the former New York Yankees shortstop was among three investment groups seeking to buy the team. Manfred said the three groups are working on financial structuring, legal issues and due diligence in preparation for a purchase.

LONDON (AP) – Today’s Wimbledon action is highlighted by the men’s quarterfinals. Top-seeded Andy Murray goes against American and No. 24 seed Sam Querrey on Centre Court before third seed Roger Federer battles No. 6 Milos Raonic. The Novak Djokovic-Tim Berdych match will follow seventh-seed Marin Cilic on Court 1 against No. 16 Gilles Muller.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The International Olympic Committee has selected Paris and Los Angeles to host the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games and will give the two cities the option of deciding which one will host first. International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the committee’s executive board. The IOC will announce only the host of the 2024 games if an agreement can’t be reached by the committee’s next meeting in September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Joe Gibbs Racing is replacing Matt Kenseth with Erik Jones in the No. 20 Toyota next season. The 45-year-old Kenseth is the oldest current driver for Gibbs and has 38 career victories, many coming since joining JGR four years ago. The 21-year-old Jones is a Gibbs development driver and could have been lost to the team if he hadn’t placed somewhere on it for 2018.