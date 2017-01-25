Camp Courageous Raising Money for New Wastewater System

A Jones County facility for people with special needs has to upgrade its wastewater system, or else face the prospect of cutting down on the number of people it can serve. That’s what the leaders at Camp Courageous tell our coverage partner, KCRG-TV. Maintenance worker Craig Lampe says the current system is nearly maxed out and doesn’t meet new Department of Natural Resources standards. Waste from the camp gets sent directly into the Maquoketa River. According to Camp worker Austin Merfeld, if the system gets overwhelmed, that means untreated waste would end up in the river. A new system will cost nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. Merfeld says that until they get that project out of the way, the camp can’t complete any other improvements. Merfeld says the last thing the camp wants is to be forced to turn away campers because its wastewater system isn’t up to code. The camp has started an online fundraising page to help raise the money. You can visit that page here.