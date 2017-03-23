More Burglary Scams In Dubuque County

More burglary scams are being reported in Dubuque County. A release from the Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to an address on Siegert Lane Tuesday afternoon. A woman answering the door told deputies that two Hispanic men, claiming to be representatives of Maquoketa Valley Electric came to her door to talk about tree removal. While one of the men lured the woman outside, the second man went into the house and cause damage to the bathroom The release does not say if anything was stolen. Both men got into a silver SUV, possibly a jeep and fled the area before deputies arrived. Similar incidents have been reported in Dubuque and Sherrill this week.