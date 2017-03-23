Burglary Scam In Dubuque

Dubuque police are investigating what they call “a burglary scam” that recently happened in the city. On Tuesday, an elderly resident told police that a man came to her door and told her he was in the area doing concrete work repairs. He then told the woman that he noticed that the patio in her back yard had a crack in the concreate. As the man was discussing the cost for the repair, another person entered the home and stole cash. The man who distracted the woman while her money was stolen is Hispanic. Police say in some cases burglars will first knock on someone’s front door, and if there is no answer they will be break into the home. Police urged residents to be alert for any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and take precautions. If you do see something out of the ordinary, contact your local police department.