Buol to Seek 4th Term as Dubuque’s Mayor

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is not keeping the community in suspense any longer. The three-term incumbent has announced that he will seek another term in office. Buol had said earlier this year that he was “likely” to run again, but still undecided. He says the spirit of the community had a significant impact on his decision. Buol admits that while much has been accomplished since he first took office in 2006, there is still a lot of work to be done. Buol says public safety will always be one of his top priorities. There seems to be more dissention among the ranks of the City Council now than at any other time in Buol’s tenure as Mayor. But he points out that the panel is still getting things done. Buol was first elected to the post of mayor in the fall of 2005. Prior to that, he spent ten years representing the city’s Second Ward on the City Council. To this point, no one has announced they’ll challenge Buol’s bid for a fourth term.