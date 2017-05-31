Buol: Pulling US Support for Climate Deal Would Be “Unconscionable”

Dubuque’s mayor is disappointed by the reports that President Donald Trump will be pulling US support for a landmark international climate change agreement. Roy Buol attended the conference that developed the so-called “Paris Agreement” in December of 2015. Several major news outlets are reporting that Trump will withdraw the US from the agreement, and the President himself has tweeted that a decision is coming in the next few days. According to Buol, international delegates to the Paris Conference were excited by America’s involvement. Buol can’t understand why Trump would want to get out of the agreement. Nearly 350 nations are either parties to or signees of the agreement. The only two countries not currently a part of the agreement are Nicaragua and Syria.