Buol is in DC, But Not Staying for Inauguration

Dubuque’s mayor is getting a first-hand look at the preparations for Friday’s presidential inauguration. Mayor Roy Buol is currently in Washington, DC for a meeting of the US Conference of Mayors. He says there’s a lot being done to get ready for Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Buol won’t be staying in the nation’s capital for the inauguration. He did attend President Obama’s first swearing-in back in 2009, and says it was a memorable experience. Buol says the mood of Washington is – as you might guess – divided along party lines. The Conference of Mayors’ meeting began on Monday and wraps up Thursday.