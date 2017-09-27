Bullets Strike North End Home After Overnight Shooting

Dubuque Police say an overnight shooting that damaged a home in the city’s North End was not a random act. At about 12:40 this morning, were sent to the 2100 block of Jackson Street on a report of gunfire. At about the same time, a resident of a home in the 2200 block of Washington Street called police to report that the apartment she lives in had shot at several times. Officers located several spent shell casings near the woman’s home, as well as intact bullets inside the apartment. Bullet damage was found on one of the walls of the building, as well as on fences outside two neighboring homes. No one was injured, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Police have not elaborated on why they don’t believe the shooting was random. They don’t plan to release any additional information about the shooting today.