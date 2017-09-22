Bryant’s Homer Lifts Cubs…Rockies Wild Card Lead Slips…Rams Hold Off Niners in Shootout

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Kris Bryant slammed a two-run homer in the 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee, 5-3 to take a 4 1/2-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. Javier Baez extended the game by hitting an RBI single with two out in the ninth inning. Kyle Schwarber also homered for the Cubs, who were swept by Milwaukee at Wrigley Field earlier this month.

UNDATED (AP) – Colorado’s 3-0 loss to San Diego keeps the Rockies just one game ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card berth, with St. Louis just 1 1/2 games back. Clayton Richard struck out eight while scattering seven hits over 7 1/3 innings to lead the Padres to a 3-0 shutout of the Rockies. Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored as the Cardinals earned an 8-5 victory at Cincinnati.

UNDATED (AP) – The Cleveland Indians won for the 27th time in their last 28 games and dropped the Los Angeles Angels 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. Francisco Lindor’s three-run homer was the difference in the Indians’ 4-1 verdict over the Angels. Joe Mauer had three hits and two RBIs as the Twins crushed Detroit, 12-1.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Jared Goff threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-39 win over the 0-3 San Francisco 49ers. Todd Gurley grabbed a scoring pass and ran 28 times for 113 yards and two TDs. Niners quarterback Brian Hoyer threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, but he was unable to hit a receiver on a two-point conversion try with 2:13 remaining after Robbie Gould missed an extra-point try earlier in the fourth quarter.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA has announced that it is clamping down on defenders who give jump shooters no space to land, allowing referees to call flagrant or technical fouls. Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia made a similar play that injured Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in last season’s playoffs. Officials will also make sure jump shooters are in their upward shooting motion when determining if a perimeter foul is worthy of free throws.