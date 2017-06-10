Bryant Elementary Break In

Dubuque police are investigating a break in that took place at Bryant Elementary School early Friday morning. More than two thousand dollars worth of electronics were reportedly stolen. A police report says officers were alerted to the break in when an alarm went off at the school. The burglary happened between 12:21 a.m. and 12:47. A window leading to one of the school’s portable classrooms was broken and an amplifier and a projector were stolen. So far no arrest have been made.