Brown Murder Accomplice Takes Plea Deal

A woman accused of helping plan the robbery that ended with the murder of a Key West man has taken a plea deal. 31-year-old Savanna Stotlar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery after prosecutors lowered the charge from robbery. She’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11 in Dubuque County District Court. Prosecutors say Stotlar was one of several people who discussed robbing 21-year-old Collin Brown in early April of last year. He was killed trying to flee his mobile home after the robbers broke in. Two of the robbers, Tacari Minifee and Imere Hall, have received life sentences for their roles in the murder. Stotlar testified against both men. A third suspect, Eric Campbell, Junior, has pleaded not guilty to robbery and murder charges and is scheduled to go on trial December 4.