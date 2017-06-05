Broken Water Main Impacting Asbury Road Traffic

A water main break is forcing drivers on one of Dubuque’s main east-west streets to be detoured. A water main broke this morning along Asbury Road, just to the east of where it meets Clarke Drive. The eastbound lane of Asbury has been closed in that area. Traffic has been rerouted to Clarke Drive and Bunker Hill Road. At this point, the city plans to have repairs to the water main and the street completed by the end of the day tomorrow. The westbound lane of traffic is not impacted.