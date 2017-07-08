Brewers, Cubs win…Red Sox expand lead…Indians clobber Tigers…Dodgers win yet again

UNDATED (AP) – The Milwaukee Brewers whipped the New York Yankees, 9-4 last night to maintain their 4 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Jesus Aguilar homered twice with a grand slam and seven RBIs as the Brewers won their fifth in a row. Kris Bryant homered twice and had four RBIs in a 6-1 win over the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Dustin Pedroia belted a two-run homer and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo shot and two RBIs as the Boston Red Sox dumped Tampa Bay, 8-3 to take a 4 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Hanley Ramirez provided three of the Red Sox’s 11 hits, including a solo homer that capped the scoring. Drew Pomeranz is 9-4 after limiting the Rays to two runs and six hits over six innings.

UNDATED (AP) – The Cleveland Indians now lead the AL Central by 1 1/2 games over Minnesota, with Kansas City two games back. Michael Brantley doubled home a pair of runs and had four RBIs as the Indians ripped the Tigers, 11-2. The Twins trailed 6-0 before Kennys Vargas and Chris Gimenez drove in two runs to lead Minnesota’s comeback in a 9-6 comeback against the Orioles.

UNDATED (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers won for the 24th time in their last 28 games to maintain a 5 1/2-game lead over Arizona in the NL West. Kenta Maeda combined with three relievers on a five-hitter and the Dodgers opened a three-game series by knocking off Kansas City, 4-1. The Diamondbacks doubled up the Reds, 6-3 behind Zack Greinke’s seven shutout innings.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Daniel Murphy’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th capped the Nationals’ late rally in a 5-4 win over Atlanta. The Braves carried a 4-1 lead into the ninth until Murphy and Anthony Rendon lined run-scoring singles before Matt Wieters tied it with a sacrifice fly off Jim Johnson. The NL East leaders stretched their lead to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta after R.A. Dickey held Washington to one run and three hits over seven innings.