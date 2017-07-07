BREAKING: Body Found, Pulled from Mississippi River

Emergency responders in Dubuque have pulled a body out of the Mississippi River. According to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted by barge workers shortly after 3:00 this morning near the Mines of Spain. Firefighters from Dubuque were able to pull the body from the river. It will now be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The release says that the body has been identified, but authorities are not releasing the person’s name until they finish contacting family members. The investigation has been turned over to the Canadian National Railroad. A bridge operator employed by Canadian National fell from the Railroad Bridge earlier this week. On Tuesday, the East Dubuque Fire Department identified that man as Jim Wagner of Dubuque and said they would continue to look for his body over the next several days.