Branstad: Trump’s Travel Ban Shouldn’t Be “a Surprise”

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad says people should not be surprised by President Donald Trump’s “travel ban.” Last week, the President signed an executive order blocking refugees and citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. Branstad says Trump campaigned on taking action to prevent people from coming from places where there is Islamic extremist activity. According to Branstad, people from any of the nations included in the ban who are already in the US have “nothing to worry about.” Branstad says part of the illegal immigration problem is people who overstay their visas. The ban affects travel to the US by people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.