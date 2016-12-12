Branstad Outlines Transition Timeline

Iowa’s Governor says he will step down once his appointment to be the US Ambassador to China is approved by the US Senate. During his weekly news conference today, Governor Terry Branstad laid out some of the timeline for the transition from his administration to that of Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, who will assume his duties once he resigns. Branstad says he plans to step down after his confirmation, but before he takes his oath of office. Branstad says he’s finding out that the process of being nominated for a post like ambassador requires a lot of work. President-elect Donald Trump won’t be sworn in until January 20, and it’s unlikely Branstad’s confirmation will begin prior to that date. With that in mind, Branstad plans to deliver the annual Condition of the State address on January 10 and to submit a budget to the Legislature. Branstad says he and Reynolds will work as a team through the remainder of his time in office. Current Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, was confirmed by the US about six weeks after his nomination. The two prior ambassadors needed closer to three months before their appointments were confirmed.