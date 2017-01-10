Branstad Addresses Revenue Shortfall in “Condition of the State” Address

Iowa’s Governor delivered what is likely his final “Condition of the State” address this morning. Terry Branstad has been governor of Iowa for 22 years, but was nominated to be the next US Ambassador to China last month. Branstad spoke to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature this morning, expressing his reluctance to leave his current job. Iowa’s Legislature is facing some difficult budgetary decisions this session, with the state’s Revenue Estimating Commission predicting a revenue shortfall. Branstad says his budget recommendations address the lack of funds, but without making cuts that might be too deep. Branstad has recommended increasing state aid to schools by two percent in each of the next two school years. He encouraged lawmakers to set state education funding levels within the first month of the session. Branstad also asked the Legislature to take a look at the state’s benefits package for public employees, which he says is getting too expensive. It’s unclear when Branstad’s confirmation hearings for the Ambassadorship will begin. Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds would take his place after he’s confirmed.