Boy’s/Girl’s High School Basketball Scores

Boy’s High School Basketball Scores
IOWA
Hempstead 73, Iowa City High 38
Senior 68, Wahlert 59
Bellevue 79, Tipton 72
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45
Cascade 67, West Liberty 42
Western Dubuque 59, Anamosa 34
Maquoketa 74, Central DeWitt 50
WISCONSIN
Platteville 69, River Valley 55
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 44
Warren 79, Benton 60
Girl’s High School Basketball Scores
IOWA
Iowa City High 70, Hempstead 46
Bellevue 70, Tipton 50
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 75, Calamus-Wheatland 37
Cascade 58, West Liberty 13
Western Dubuque 55, Anamosa 38
WISCONSIN
Platteville 58, River Valley 37
Lancaster 52, Prairie du Chien 11
Cuba City 62, Fennimore 39
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 41
Black Hawk 59, Benton 52
Belmont 44, River Ridge 43
Shullsburg 62, Highland 24
Riverdale 80, Southwestern 38
Darlington 69, Boscobel 38