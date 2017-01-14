Boy’s and Girl’s High School/Women’s College Basketball Scores
Boy’s High School Basketball
IOWA
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 65, Wahlert 57
Hempstead 71, Linn-Mar 50
Senior 48, Cedar Falls 42
Beckman Catholic 67, Central DeWitt 59
Camanche 73, Bellevue 53
Cascade 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Western Dubuque 67, Maquoketa 53
Wyoming 36, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34
WISCONSIN
Platteville 58, Dodgeville 55
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 55
Girl’s High School Basketball
IOWA
Cedar Falls 61, Senior 29
Linn-Mar 53, Hempstead 51
Wahlert 55, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57, Wyoming 31
WISCONSIN
Richland Center 72, Lancaster 47
Platteville 69, Dodgeville 46
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 28
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 44
Darlington 78, Fennimore 35
Benton 59, Potosi 53
Boscobel 63, Southwestern 37
Shullsburg 57, River Ridge 33
Women’s College Basketball
UNI 78, Illinois State 40