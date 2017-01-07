Boy’s and Girl’s High School Basketball Scores
High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Iowa City West 75, Wahlert 44
Beckman Catholic 63, Western Dubuque 38
Cascade 49, Tipton 36
Regina 58, Bellevue 37
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Platteville 66, Richland Center 51
River Valley 56, Lancaster 54
SWAL
Darlington 92, Boscobel 36
Fennimore 52, Iowa-Grant 45
Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 48
SIX RIVERS
Black Hawk 82, Belmont 39
Highland 54, Potosi 48
River Ridge 62, Cassville 42
Shullsburg 80, Benton 25
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 52, Calamus-Wheatland 35
Cascade 59, Tipton 30
Western Dubuque 57, Dyersville Beckman 43
Iowa City West 72, Wahlert 28
Mount Vernon 55, Maquoketa 37
Regina 63, Bellevue 50
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Platteville 87, Richland Center 81
River Valley 53, Lancaster 44