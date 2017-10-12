Boy Scouts Open Thier Doors To Girls, But Local Chapter Says “No Thanks”        

For the first time in its’ nearly 100 year history, the Boy Scouts of America will be fully inclusive to girls. On Wednesday, the organization unanimously approved the decision to allow girls into the Cub Scout program. Inclusion of girls in the Boy Scouts is something that some families and girls had been requesting for years. But Katie Wiedermann, a member of the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois says while they understand that the boy scouts need to increase their membership numbers, their organization has no desire to cross over into their territory. Research shows that girl scouts are much more comfortable in an all-girl environment, and are more likely to speak up on issues involving girls. While boy scout membership numbers have been dwindling in recent years, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are seeing a slight increase in membership this year. Allowing girls to participate in their Cub Scout program, would eventually allow them to earn the prestigious Eagle Scout ranking. But Weidermann says girls scouts can earn what is called the “Gold Award” from the Girl Scouts of the USA. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois has over 16-thousand members and and around four thousand adults.