Boy, Mother Talk About His Jump from Burning Apartment

A Dubuque boy who jumped from a second-story window to escape a fire says he was afraid he would break his legs. Our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, spoke exclusively with 7-year-old Catonious Marxson and his mother LaToya about his dramatic leap to safety after a fire began in their apartment. LaToya says she was in the middle of making lunch when her phone rang. She stepped out of the kitchen to take the call, but when she came back, the room had filled with smoke. That’s when LaToya made the decision to leave the apartment without her son. She ran to the back entrance of the building, but found the smoke was even worse there. In his bedroom, Catonious began screaming for help. He says a downstairs neighbor told him to go to the window. From there, police officers talked Catonious out of the window, where he was able to drop into the arms of an officer and his mom. He was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to Iowa City to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was released the following day.