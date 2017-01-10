Bowman: Changes Possible to Texting While Driving, Car Insurance Laws

An area lawmaker says Iowa drivers could see new regulations concerning texting while driving and car insurance. State Senator Tod Bowman of Maquoketa is the ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate Transportation Committee. For the past few sessions, he’s been working to pass a bill strengthening Iowa’s ban on texting while driving. He believes this is the year that legislation gets passed. Currently, texting while driving is a “secondary violation” in Iowa, which means that police can only cite a driver in connection with another violation. Bowman’s bill would make it a “primary violation,” which would allow police to immediately pull drivers over when they see them texting. Similarly, driving without insurance is something that is typically only discovered after a crash. Bowman says that could change as well. Bowman is in the middle of his second term in the Iowa Senate.