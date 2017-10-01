Bosox, Rockies clinch…’Bama, Clemson, Penn State cruise…Auburn rolls…US dominates Prez Cup

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have won their second straight AL East title with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros. Mookie Betts hit a solo homer and scored three times, and Mitch Moreland added a two-run double that put the Red Sox ahead 5-0 in the fifth inning, Drew Pomeranz carried a shutout into the seventh inning and improved to 17-6.

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies grabbed the second NL wild-card berth when the Milwaukee Brewers blew a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Brewers fell apart after Domingo Santana’s two-run homer gave them a 6-0 lead in the top of the third. Colorado absorbed a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers that allowed Los Angeles to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

UNDATED (AP) – Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as top-ranked Alabama produced the highest-scoring performance of the Nick Saban era, a 66-3 dismantling of Mississippi. Clemson’s Kelly Bryant ran for 94 yards and hit Tavien Feaster for a 60-yard TD to highlight the second-ranked Tigers 31-10 win at No. 12 Virginia Tech. DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns as fourth-ranked Penn State ripped Indiana, 45-14.

UNDATED (AP) – Auburn won a matchup of top-25 teams as Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 49-10 pounding of No. 24 Mississippi State. Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores as seventh-ranked Georgia crushed Tennessee 41-0 to improve to 5-0 for the first time in five years. Troy ended LSU’s 49-game home winning streak against unranked opponents by building a 24-7 lead in a 24-21 triumph over the 25th-rated Tigers.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – The U.S. is within one match victory of taking the Presidents Cup after going ahead 14 1/2 to 3 1/2. The 11-point margin is the largest ever going into 12 singles matches Sunday. The team of Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (speeth) won both of its matches, while Phil Mickelson set a tournament record with his 25th victory.