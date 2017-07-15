Bosox drop Panda Bear…Surgery likely for Pineda…Federer, Cilic advance…Larson has NH pole

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment and cut their losses on a player who never produced as expected after signing a $95 million contract. Sandoval set career lows in several offensive categories in 2015 and lost his starting job to Travis Shaw during spring training last year before undergoing shoulder surgery that season. The Red Sox have 10 days to trade or release the 30-year-old Sandoval, who has already declined a minor league demotion if he clears waivers.

BOSTON (AP) – New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda has been diagnosed with a partial ligament tear in his throwing elbow and is considering season-ending surgery. General manager Brian Cashman said it was the recommendation of the team for Pineda to undergo Tommy John surgery. Cashman also says first baseman Greg Bird could require surgery for a right ankle issue that hasn’t responded to a cortisone shot.

LONDON (AP) – It will be third seed Roger Federer against No. 7 Marin Cilic in Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final. Federer was a 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 winner against Tomas Berdych as he seeks his record eighth Wimbledon title. Cilic advanced with a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 victory over American Sam Querrey.

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) – Kyle Larson has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Larson turned a lap of 133.324 mph take a pole for the fourth time this season. Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

UNDATED (AP) – Shanshan Feng still tops the leaderboard through two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National in New Jersey. The 27-year-old Chinese player shot a 2-under 70 and had a 36-hole total of 8-under 136, two shots better than Amy Yang, Jeongeun Lee and Hye-Jin Choi. And Corey Pavin was the clubhouse leader at 11 under when the second round of the Senior Players Championship was suspended by thunderstorms near Baltimore.