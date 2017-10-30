Boscobel Woman Gets 16 Year Sentence in Daughter’s Death

A Grant County woman will spend a decade-and-a-half in prison for killing her infant daughter. 32-year-old Renae Bellis of Boscobel was sentenced to 16 years behind bars late last week. That’s after she pled no contest to charges of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and Obstructing an Officer. The charges followed the death of Bellis’ 3-month-old daughter last July. Initially, Bellis told police that the baby’s father had hit it, which led to the death. But she later turned herself in and admitted that she was the one who had caused the baby’s death.