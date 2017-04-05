Bond Issue Passes in Elkader, Fails in Galena

Voters in the Elkader area have given their approval to six million dollars worth of improvements for the local school system. A bond issue to support facility enhancements at the Central Community Schools building passed with about 62% support last night. 60% of voters needed to be in favor of the issue for it to pass. The district says upgrades include secure entryways and improved accessibility features.

Voters in Galena rejected a plan to provide about $22 million in improvements to that community’s schools. A $21.8 million bond issue was proposed to build a new high school and an addition to the local middle school. 60% of the votes cast were against the measure. This is the third time in the past five years that a bond issue vote has failed in Galena.