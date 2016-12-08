Boil Order in Effect for North End Neighborhood

A handful of residents of Dubuque’s North End have been placed under a boil order due to a failed water main. According to the city, the break happened on East 30th Street between Jackson and Washington Streets. A total of 25 city water customers are within the impacted area. Those residents are being urged to boil their tap water before using it for several household activities, including drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. There’s a risk that untreated water could contain bacteria. The Copper Kettle restaurant is in the impacted area. In a Facebook posting, the restaurant says it will be closed until further notice.