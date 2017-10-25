Boil Advisory for Area Near Finley Hospital, Loras College

A boil advisory has been issued for a part of Dubuque that includes Finley Hospital and part of the Loras College campus. The city’s water department issued the advisory after a water main break near the intersections of Hill, Burch, and West 5th Streets Tuesday night. Because the break caused a significant decrease in water pressure, a precautionary boil advisory was issued for about one thousand water customers. The advisory area is roughly bordered by Loras Boulevard on the north, Grandview Avenue on the west, Langworthy Street on the south, and Wilson Avenue on the east. Customers in those areas should boil tap water before drinking or using it for cooking. Unboiled tap water can be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes. The city is taking bacteria samples throughout the affected area. This is a boil advisory and not a boil order. Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.