Board Sets Hearing For School Calendars

For the first time in recent memory the Dubuque School Board is looking to adopt its’ school calendar for the next two years. In the past the board only looked at approving a school calendar for the upcoming school year, but Superintendent Stan Rheingans says the community has made it clear that they would like to know what’s on the calendar beyond the next school year so they can plan accordingly. In the past school districts we’re not exactly sure what would happen with start dates based on decisions made by the Iowa legislature. The proposed school calendars for 2017-18 and 2018-19 are similar to this year’s calendar. The proposed calendars can be viewed on the district’s website. A public hearing will be held on January 9th.