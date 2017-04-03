Blum Compares Last Week to Colonoscopy, Root Canal

The Congressman who represents Dubuque says he’s not fazed by being called out on Twitter by President Trump. Republican Rod Blum is a member of the so-called “Freedom Caucus,” a group of representative said to be on the far-right flank of the Republican Party. It’s also the group taking much of the blame for the failure of a Trump-backed plan to replace Obamacare. Trump tweeted last week that Republicans might have to fight both the Freedom Caucus and Democrats in 2018. But Blum tells our coverage partner KCRG that he’s not concerned about the President’s tweet. Between the failure of the proposed healthcare overhaul and Trump’s tweet, Blum says that last week was not much fun. With Congressional leaders reportedly working on another attempt at repealing Obamacare, Blum has vowed to oppose any new system that doesn’t bring down costs for consumers.