Bivins Won’t Seek Re-Election 

Illinois State Senator Tim Bivins says he will not seek another term in office once his current term expires in January of 2019. In a release issued by his office, the Republican from Dixon says he’s making his announcement early so that other potential candidates have enough time to consider a run. Bivins says he wants to spend more time with his family and grandchildren. Bivins was elected to represent the 45th District in 2008. That district covers all of Jo Daviess County and all or parts of seven other counties in northwestern Illinois. He says he’s still hopeful that a budget agreement can be reach before he leaves office. Illinois has gone without a budget for the past three years.