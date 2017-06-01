Bivins: Democrats Wasted Time Instead of Working on Budget

State lawmakers in Illinois have failed to adopt a state budget for the third consecutive year. Democratic leaders in the state’s House announced in the closing hours of the legislative session last night that they would not call for a vote on a budget that had already passed the Senate. The senator who represents northwestern Illinois says lawmakers didn’t put enough of a priority on reaching a budget agreement. Republican Tim Bivins of Dixon blames Democrats for playing political games with legislation, moves that wasted legislators’ time. Republican Governor Bruce Rauner says that for lawmakers to fail to produce a budget again is a “dereliction of duty.” Rauner has been able to agree with majority Democrats on a spending plan since he took office in 2015.