Bitter Cold, More Snow Will Close Out Weather Week

The weather now might seem balmy compared to what’s in store for the Dubuque area over the next few days. Our weather partners at KCRG-TV tell us temperatures will start to drop tonight and into tomorrow morning. KCRG Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters says bitterly cold temperatures are not uncommon in mid-December. If you work outside or have any outdoor activities planned during the frigid conditions be sure and prepare yourself. Another round of snow is expected to develop over the Tri-State area sometime Friday morning. So far this winter, Dubuque has officially received 11.3 inches of snowfall. That’s all come over the past two weeks.