Betwell’s Trial to be Moved Out of Dubuque

The trial for a Dubuque man accused of raping and murdering a woman a little more than two years ago will be moved out of Dubuque. A judge last week approved a change of venue motion filed by the attorneys for 21-year-old Helmon Betwell. He’s charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in the September 2015 death of 66-year-old Nancy Krapfl. The judge agreed with Betwell’s attorneys’ claim that media coverage of the incident has influenced potential jurors. According to police, Betwell attacked Krapfl while she was on her morning walk. She later died of her injuries at a Dubuque hospital. Betwell’s trial is currently scheduled to begin in February, though a new location has not yet been chosen.