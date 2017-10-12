Betty Jane Helping to Raise Funds for American Red Cross

A Dubuque business is using candy to raise money for disaster relief. Betty Jane Candies is partnering with the American Red Cross this month to provide funding for the Red Cross’ efforts across the country. Betty Jane President Drew Siegert explains that a portion of the sales of certain items on the candy maker’s website will go to the Red Cross. The fundraiser runs through the end of October. Siegert notes that this is an important time for the Red Cross, which has been responding to three hurricanes as well as wildfires in California. Siegert says they chose to do the fundraiser online for technology purposes, but also so the effort could reach as many people as possible. Siegert hopes that with Halloween coming at the end of the month, the fundraiser will provide a significant treat for the Red Cross.