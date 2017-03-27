Best Buy Prostitution Suspect Arrested

Dubuque Police have arrested the man they say propositioned a teenage boy for sex at a local electronics store. 34-year-old Adam Turnis of Peosta was taken into custody at about 5:45 this morning and faces charges of Prostitution and Third-Degree Harassment. According to a police report, Turnis approached the teen while he was looking at car stereos at Dubuque’s Best Buy store on the afternoon of February 21. The teenager told police that Turnis began talking to him, eventually offering to perform oral sex and other acts. At one point, Turnis offered to pay the boy in exchange. The teen rejected Turnis’ advances, and later reported the incident to police, who released surveillance photos of Turnis in the hopes that someone would recognize him and turn him in. Eventually, it was Turnis’ own father who saw the photos and called dispatch to report him. Turnis made his initial court appearance this morning. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for next Wednesday.