Berry Sentence to Three Years in Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A Dubuque County man will spend three years in prison for his role in a drunk driving crash that killed his passenger. Back in November of 2014, Cody Berry was driving across the Julien Dubuque Bridge when his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi. Berry’s passenger, Gavin Gremmel of Dubuque, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. Berry pled guilty to a charge of Aggravate Driving Under the Influence back in March. He was given a three-year prison sentence in Jo Daviess County Court yesterday. But during the hearing, Gremmel’s parents reiterated their claim that Berry’s punishment isn’t harsh enough. That’s the message they delivered in their victim impact statements, and when they spoke to our coverage partner KCRG after the hearing. KCRG also spoke with Berry’s girlfriend, Christina Young, who says that despite what the family thinks, he isn’t getting off easy. Berry has been given credit for the 90 days he’s already served in the Jo Daviess County Jail.