Bernard Residents Plead for School to Stay Open

Residents of the community of Bernard pleaded their case for keeping their local elementary school open last night. The Western Dubuque School Board held their monthly meeting at Bernard Elementary, and held a public forum on the school’s future. Bernard currently houses just 31 students in three grade levels. Due to that low enrollment, the district has been considering whether to keep the school open. But Bernard Mayor Rick McDonnell says some of those low numbers come from the district transferring students in certain grades to the elementary school in Cascade. Sadie Gravel is a senior at Cascade High School who attended Bernard through 5th grade, an experience she says she wouldn’t change. Many of those who spoke pointed to the benefits of a small class size. Parent Doug Clemens says that’s how his son’s learning difficulties were spotted. First grade teacher Leanne Hoeger loves having a small class. But Western Dubuque superintendent Rick Colpitts says there are some facts surrounding keeping Bernard open that simply can’t be ignored. Colpitts told the crowd that the school board won’t be taking their decision lightly. No action was taken at last night’s meeting. A decision is expected sometime after the first of the year.