Beltre reaches 3,000th…Hall of Famers…Busch wins at Pocono

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – In his 20th season in the big league, Texas Rangers third-baseman Adrian Beltre has joined the all-time hitting elite. Beltre doubled for his 3,000th career hit on Sunday in the Rangers’ 10-6 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Beltre became the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall, to join the 3,000-hit club in the major leagues. The only other current active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who is currently at 3,060, tied with Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) – “Pudge” Rodriguez stared out at his father and wiped away tears as he called his dad a “double” Hall of Famer. Rodriguez was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. He was joined by Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines, along with former commissioner Bud Selig and front-office guru John Schuerholz . More than 27,000 fans showed up in Cooperstown for the ceremony.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) – Kyle Busch used a bump-and-run on Kevin Harvick to take the lead and held on to snap a 36-race losing streak and win the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. Busch won for the first time this season in the No. 18 Toyota and won for the first time ever at Pocono. Busch had led more than 1,000 laps this season entering the race.

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) – Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open on Sunday in rain and wind at Royal Porthcawl for his record-extending 10th senior major title and fifth in the last 10. The 59-year-old German star closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 4-under 280 and beat American Corey Pavin by three strokes. Langer joined Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three senior majors in a season, and won the event for the third time to match the tournament record.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Julie Ertz came in off the bench and scored in the 89th minute and the United States overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations. The U.S. was in danger of losing for the fourth time this year before the three-goal flurry in about nine minutes.