Beltre 4 shy of 3-grand…Keuchel ready…Top pick Garrett cleared for camp

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is within four hits of 3,000 after going 3-for-3 with a home run and a pair of doubles in a 22-10 loss to the Miami Marlins. Beltre was near the on-deck circle when he was ejected by umpire Gerry Davis in the bottom of the eighth. He’ll spend the weekend facing the Baltimore Orioles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Houston Astros fans can expect to see Dallas Keuchel on the mound Friday at Detroit. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 2 due to a neck injury that sent him to the disabled list for the second time this year. He was 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts this season.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has fully recovered from a foot sprain and is ready for training camp. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft suffered a left lateral foot sprain during minicamp in June. Coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that Garrett is “totally healthy” and will be on the field when camp opens Thursday.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is downplaying reports that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has demanded to be traded. Gilbert says he’s aware of the reports and added that he recently met with Irving but wouldn’t divulge the nature of their discussion. Gilbert pointed out that Irving is under contract for two more seasons and said he expects him to be in training camp.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Wizards have announced the signing of guard John Wall to a four-year, $170 million extension that begins in 2019-20. The four-time All-Star is the third player this summer to get a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Stephen Curry of Golden State. Wall has averaged 18.8 points, 10.7 assists and two steals in a seven-year NBA career spent entirely with the Wizards.