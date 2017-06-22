Bellino Fireworks Files Complaint Against Four Cities, But Not Dyersville

A Nebraska company that wants to sell fireworks in Dyersville has taken legal action against a handful of central Iowa communities that have placed restrictions on fireworks sales. Bellino Fireworks is headquartered in Papillion, Nebraska. After fireworks sales were legalized in Iowa last month, Bellino applied for sales licenses for more than fifty temporary fireworks stands in thirty cities around the state. Four of those communities – Ankeny, Boone, Johnston, and Pleasant Hill – have enacted restrictions on fireworks sales, allowing them only in permanent structures in industrial areas. Bellino has filed a complaint against those cities in federal court. The company says it stands to lose more than a quarter-million dollars if stands in those cities aren’t allowed. One community not named in the complaint is Dyersville. Bellino had planned to open a stand in the parking lot of the local Fareway grocery store. But Dyersville’s city council has enacted a 120-day moratorium on fireworks sales in the city. We reached out to Bellino to see if they plan to take legal action against the city, but have not heard back.